Bernhard Schulte Takes Delivery of Second Ulstein-Built CSOV

(Credit: Jacob Stærk / Ulstein Group)
(Credit: Jacob Stærk / Ulstein Group)
(Credit: Jacob Stærk / Ulstein Group)
(Credit: Jacob Stærk / Ulstein Group)

Germany-based Bernhard Schulte Offshore (BSO) has taken delivery of its newest Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (CSOV), built by Ulstein Verft in Norway.

The vessel, named Windea Clausius, was officially christened on September 4, and will serve the global offshore energy industry.

Windea Clausius features two sterns and azimuth propellers at both fore and aft to ensure optimal performance in Dynamic Positioning (DP) operations, enhancing fuel efficiency.

With the Ulstein’s TWIN X-STERN design, the ship is said to be able to minimize motion, critical for safe gangway operations as well as crew and personnel well-being.

Equipped with a large, height-adjustable, centrally located walk-to-work gangway and elevator tower for personnel and cargo transfers, the vessel also includes a 3D motion-compensated crane for offshore lifts of up to five tonnes.

Windea Clausius offers up to 90 cabins with windows for charterers’ offshore personnel. In total, there are 111 cabins providing comfortable living conditions for up to 132 individuals.

With hybrid battery propulsion and methanol fuel readiness, the vessel is designed for low-carbon operations and is ideally suited for both operations and maintenance (O&M) and construction support roles, particularly in harsh offshore environments.

Windea Clausius’ sister vessel, Windea Curie, was delivered in June 2025.

“The delivery of Windea Clausius marks another important milestone in our long-standing collaboration with Bernhard Schulte Offshore. This vessel represents the forefront of maritime innovation, with a strong focus on sustainability, flexibility, and safety. We are proud to contribute to the green transition in the offshore industry by delivering solutions that combine high performance with a low environmental footprint,” said Lars Lühr Olsen, Managing Director, Ulstein Verft.

