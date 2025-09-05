Astro Offshore Enters West Africa with Acquisition of Two New PSVs

Offshore vessel operator Astro Offshore, an Adani Group company, has acquired two modern platform supply vessels (PSVs) and entered the West African market, expanding its global footprint.

The vessels, Astro Rastaban (built 2020) and Astro Rigel (built 2023), lift the company’s fleet to 44 vessels and mark its first operations in West Africa.

The acquisitions complement Astro’s broader fleet growth plans, which include two diesel-electric anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels due for delivery in the coming weeks and two ballastable barges scheduled for completion late in 2025.

The company, which has been expanding across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, said its strategy is to operate one of the youngest and most future-ready offshore support fleets in the region.

“Expanding into West Africa and investing in versatile assets isn’t just about fleet growth. By investing into the PSV segment and expanding into West Africa, we’re demonstrating our ambition, agility, and our position as a truly global offshore partner,” said Mark Humphreys, CEO, Astro Offshore, an Adani Group company.