Norway: 20 Firms Place Bids in Latest Oil and Gas Exploration Round

© Lukasz Z / Adobe Stock
Norway's energy ministry said on Thursday it has received applications from 20 oil and gas companies seeking exploration acreage in the government's annual mature-areas (APA) licensing round.

This year's round will contain more acreage in the Arctic Barents Sea, part of Norway's strategy to extend the life of its oil industry, the government has said.

The number of applicants was in line with last year's APA round, when acreage was awarded to 20 companies.

Equinor, Aker BP, ConocoPhillips and TotalEnergies were among the companies applying.

"It is gratifying to see that there is still great interest and that companies have faith in the opportunities that lie in further exploration," Energy Minister Terje Aasland said in a statement.

"This will enable Norway to continue to be a stable and predictable supplier of oil and gas to Europe," he added.


(Reuters - Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Nora Buli)

