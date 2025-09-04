Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
EPA Approves SLB's Methane Detection LiDAR Camera

(Credit: SLB)
(Credit: SLB)

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved SLB’s Methane LiDAR Camera as an alternative test method (ATM) for methane detection under the OOOO family of regulations, aimed at stopping fugitive methane emissions.

The SLB Methane LiDAR Camera is an autonomous measurement tool with component-level spatial resolution capabilities that clearly distinguish between fugitive leaks and permitted emissions, without requiring secondary measurements.

The ATM approval will enable oil and gas operators to use the Methane LiDAR Camera as a standalone methane detection solution, eliminating the need for labor-intensive traditional methods such as Optical Gas Imaging (OGI) surveys.

Approved at all leak resolution thresholds under the regulation, SLB’s Methane LiDAR Camera operates effectively in diverse conditions, including daytime, nighttime, and in the presence of other gases.

Unlike OGI cameras, it is not affected by the temperature difference between the gas and the surrounding environment, a crucial factor for accurate detection.

Built-in laser imaging technology visualizes and quantifies emission rates, duration, location, persistence and timing. Operators can access measurements and images remotely via a digital platform, facilitating efficient management of Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) activities and reporting.

“Advanced technology solutions are crucial to address the industry’s emissions of methane — a potent greenhouse gas (GHG) with a near-term warming impact up to 80 times that of CO2.

“Unlike other EPA-approved technologies, the Methane Lidar Camera's spatial resolution allows it to identify emissions sources precisely, preventing false alarms from permitted methane vents. This will enable our U.S. customers to improve their compliance and more efficiently mitigate fugitive emissions from their operations,” said Ravi Peddibhotla, Emissions Business Manager, SLB.

To date, 100 LiDAR Cameras have been deployed by SLB’s customers across four continents.

