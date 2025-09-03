Liebherr to Supply Offshore Cranes for HD Hyundai-Built FPU Bound for Mexico

Crane specialist Liebherr will deliver two BOS 4200 offshore cranes to South Korea’s HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for installation on a floating production unit (FPU) destined for Mexico’s Trion oil field.

The BOS 4200 cranes, each with a lifting capacity of up to 44 tonnes and maximum outreach of 64 metres, are designed for offshore operations in deepwater and harsh environments.

Delivery to Hyundai’s Ulsan shipyard is scheduled for the second half of 2025, with the cranes shipped fully assembled from Liebherr’s Rostock facility to minimize installation time.

The semi-submersible FPU will be deployed about 180 km off Mexico’s coast in the Gulf of Mexico at Woodside Energy’s Trion field, which lies around 30 km south of the maritime border between Mexico and the United States.

Service and long-term support will be provided by Liebherr United States and Liebherr Mexico, ensuring rapid response and spare parts availability once the cranes are operational in the Gulf.

The BOS 4200 series, in operation since 1975, is one of Liebherr’s flagship offshore crane designs, integrating a rope luffing system into an A-frame structure for stability. The cranes feature Liebherr’s Litronic control system, LED lighting for low-visibility operations, and corrosion-resistant coatings for protection against humidity, salt air and strong winds.

“Securing this contract with HD Hyundai for two BOS 4200 underscores the trust placed in our offshore expertise. We are proud to contribute to the project with equipment that offers maximum performance and reliability under harsh offshore settings,” said Oliver Odebrecht, Sales Manager at Liebherr Rostock.