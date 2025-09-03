SPIE Secures Cabling Job at Taiwanese Offshore Wind Farm

SPIE Global Services Energy, through its SPIE Wind Connect, has secured termination and testing job of the inter-array cables for the Taiwan Power Company (TPC) offshore wind farm phase II.

SPIE Wind Connect signed the contract with Shinfox Far East Energy (SFE) for the 300 MW TPC phase II, located approximately 20 kilometers offshore from Changhua County in Taiwan.

The inter-array cables connect 31 Vestas V174-9.5MW offshore wind turbines to the offshore substation. Execution of works began in August 2025, with completion scheduled in 2026.

Building on the success of TPC Phase I, which added 109.2MW of renewable energy capacity in November 2021, TPC Phase II is set to significantly expand Taiwan’s offshore wind portfolio.

Once operational, it is expected to generate 1,000 GWh of electricity annually, meeting the power needs of approximately 270,000 households and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by over 403,000 metric tonnes each year.

“This project marks another significant milestone in SPIE Wind Connect growing presence in Asia’s offshore wind sector.

“As Taiwan establishes itself as a regional leader in offshore wind, with a robust project pipeline through 2035 and world-class wind resources, we are honored to be entrusted by Shinfox Far East Energy to contribute to the country’s energy transition,” said Sam Dowey, Managing Director at SPIE Wind Connect.