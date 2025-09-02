Petrobras Taps TechnipFMC for Flexible Gas Pipe Systems for Brazil Fields

TechnipFMC has secured two subsea contracts from Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petrobras to supply flexible pipe systems for projects in the Santos and Campos basins.

The first award, classed by TechnipFMC as ‘substantial’ and valued between $250 million and $500 million, covers the design, engineering and manufacture of flexible gas injection risers.

The high-capacity systems will support pressure management and boost recovery at Petrobras’ pre-salt fields in the Santos Basin.

The second contract, deemed ‘significant’ and ranging between $75 million to $250 million, was awarded after a competitive tender and includes flexible risers and flowlines for deployment on Petrobras assets in the Campos Basin.

Manufacturing will be conducted at TechnipFMC’s flexibles manufacturing facility in Açu, Brazil.

“As Petrobras unlocks Brazil’s energy resources, we are proud to provide technology and expertise that support some of their most technically challenging projects. TechnipFMC is a subsea innovation leader and continues to advance flexible technology to support new projects and enhance value for its clients,” said Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC.