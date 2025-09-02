Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Cadeler Sets Up New Taipei Office as it Targets Asia-Pacific Market

Danish offshore wind installation firm Cadeler has opened new, expanded offices in Taiwan's capital Taipei, underscoring the company’s focus on strengthening client collaboration and long-term growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

With the opening of this new office, Cadeler has reinforced its position to pursue and deliver offshore wind projects across the many growing markets in the region, from Taiwan’s well-developed offshore wind sector to emerging hubs such as Vietnam, the Philippines, South Korea, Australia, and beyond.

Following its merger with Seajacks/Eneti in 2023, Cadeler has built on a solid regional foundation in Taiwan.

The company has established a strong project track record including Taiwan’s first commercial scale offshore wind farm, the Formosa 1. 

Currently, Cadeler has two vessels actively operating in Taiwanese waters, with Wind Maker installing 14 MW turbines at Ørsted’s Greater Changhua 2b & 4 Offshore Wind Farm and Wind Zaratan active on a long-term service agreement with Vestas.

Looking ahead, Cadeler’s vessels have secured a regional pipeline that runs through the end of the decade. In 2027, Wind Maker and her crew are contracted to install turbines at Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners’ Fengmiao 1 project. And in 2028, Cadeler will install Siemens Gamesa 14 MW turbines at the Formosa 4 Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan developed by Synera Renewable Energy (SRE). 

“Cadeler’s new Taipei office becomes the hub for expanding our regional footprint – supporting local teams, anchoring client relationships, and coordinating cross-border opportunities as we build momentum for the clean energy future across Asia-Pacific,” said Mikkel Gleerup, Cadeler CEO. 

