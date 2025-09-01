Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Equinor’s Barents Sea Wildcat Fails to Deliver

COSLProspector (Credit: COSL)

Equinor and its partners have drilled a dry well in the Deimos prospect in the Barents Sea.

The wildcat well 7117/4-1 was drilled in production license 1238, 135 kilometers west of the Snøhvit field and 260 kilometers northwest of Hammerfest.

Equinor is the operator of the production license with 55% stake, with partners Vår Energi 25% and Petoro 20% holding working interests.

This well is the first one drilled in the production license, which was awarded on March 15, 2024, as part of the awards in predefined areas 2023.

The well was drilled by the COSL’ COSLProspector semi-submersible drilling rig.

COSLProspector is a 4,921-ft rig, capable of operating in water depths up to 1500 meters and drilling depths to 7500 meters.

The unit is designed for North Sea/Norwegian Sea and worldwide use in harsh environments.

