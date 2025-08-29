Friday, August 29, 2025
Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Trump Administration Cancels $679m of Funding for Offshore Wind

© Adobe Stock/Cynthia
© Adobe Stock/Cynthia

The Trump administration said on Friday it was cancelling $679 million in federal funding for 12 offshore wind projects, including $427 million for a California project.

The move is the latest in a full-throated effort by the administration to undermine an industry that was central to former President Joe Biden's climate and energy agendas.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that the department was cancelling or terminating awards made under the Biden administration.

Last year, the department awarded $427 million to construct a new marine terminal to support construction and maintenance of offshore wind turbines in Humboldt County, California.

The department is also cutting a $47 million grant for an offshore wind logistics and manufacturing hub near the Port of Baltimore in Maryland and $48 million for an offshore wind terminal project in New York's Staten Island awarded in 2022.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. this week said U.S. agencies, including the departments of defense, energy and commerce, are working together to review offshore wind farms approved by the Biden administration along the Atlantic coast.

In the last week, the administration has issued a stop-work order on a nearly completed project off the coast of Rhode Island, and said it would move to cancel the approval of a planned facility off the coast of Maryland.

(Reuters)

Government Update Industry News Activity USA Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Palfinger Marine)

Palfinger to Equip Poland’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm...
(Credit: Windcat)

Windcat Takes Delivery of First Elevation Series CSOV
© Chirapriya / Adobe Stock

Mitsubishi Corp, Others to Abandon Three Offshore Wind...
© Timon - stock.adobe.com

Orsted Shares Drop as US Halts Offshore Rhode Island Wind...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OpenTug Drives Barge Transports Digitalization

OpenTug Drives Barge Transport

Current News

Trump Administration Cancels $679m of Funding for Offshore Wind

Trump Administration Cancels $

Norway Intensifies Gas System Maintenance Efforts Ahead of Winter

Norway Intensifies Gas System

OWC Gets Cable Engineering Job for GreenVolt Floating Wind Farm

OWC Gets Cable Engineering Job

Vattenfall Secures Dutch Base to Support Germany’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm

Vattenfall Secures Dutch Base

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine