OWC Gets Cable Engineering Job for GreenVolt Floating Wind Farm

Renewable energy consultancy OWC has secured cable engineering support job for the 560 MW GreenVolt floating wind farm offshore Scotland, being developed by Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn, a joint venture firm created by Plenitude (Eni) and HitecVision.

OWC’s scope of work includes cable engineering for both offshore and onshore cables.

The subsea scope focuses primarily on the export cable, but OWC will also support inter array cable system design and alignment.

The onshore engineering scope includes technical responsibility for the cable that runs from the landfall site near Aberdeen to an onshore substation.

“It is a privilege to support a project that is setting new standards for floating wind and local content. Our contribution demonstrates the value of U.K.-based engineering talent and strengthens our position as a go-to partner for complex offshore wind developments,” said Will Cleverly, CEO of OWC.

The GreenVolt project will deliver renewable electricity to oil and gas platforms, replacing existing natural gas and diesel power generation, while also providing power to the U.K. grid.

The project has received support as part of Crown Estate Scotland’s Innovation and Targeted Oil & Gas (INTOG) leasing round.