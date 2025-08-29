C-Innovation Wraps Up Decom Job in Gulf of America

C-Innovation (C-I), an aﬃliate of Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) and its family of companies, has completed the decommissioning of the Joliet tension leg platform (TLP) in the Gulf of America.

Joliet was the oldest TLP installed in the Gulf of America, originally placed in 1989 in 1,725 ft of water.

The decommissioning contract involved the multipurpose support vessel (MSV) Island Venture, along with its remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), cranes, and back deck support services.

The scope of work for the Island Venture included the cutting of two flexible risers.

The 8-inch and 10-inch risers were then abandoned in a pre-determined area on the sea floor.

Additionally, C-I was responsible for detaching 12 mooring tendons from the Joliet TLP. These tendons, each over 1,700 ft long, were cut into 305 separate sections aboard the Island Venture and then transferred to an offshore support vessel (OSV) for transport to a shore base for further processing.

The decommissioning operation was safely monitored by C-Survey, a division of C-I, in coordination with the Joliet TLP and its three positioning tugboats.

“The C-I team executed the project safely and efficiently, completing it ahead of schedule without any accidents or incidents. Our success was driven by strong offshore leadership, careful planning, a focus on safety, and the lift capacity of the Island Venture crane. The original agreement was for 26 days with extension options, which were exercised, bringing the total to 36 days,” said George Wilson, project manager, C-I.