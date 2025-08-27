Palfinger to Equip Poland’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm with Over 100 Cranes

Austrian manufacturer of hydraulic lifting and handling systems for marine applications Palfinger Marine has been selected to deliver more than 100 fully electric fixed boom service cranes for the Baltica 2 offshore wind farm, being developed by PGE and Ørsted.

As part of the contract, a total of 107 fully electric PF120 fixed boom service cranes will be installed on the service platforms of each turbine, ensuring the safe transfer of spare parts and tools during maintenance and repair operations.

The cranes will be delivered by Palfinger Marine from September 2025 till March 2026. One additional PF120 unit will be provided for training purposes, allowing maintenance teams to prepare for their work under realistic offshore conditions.

“This contract reaffirms our long-standing partnership with Ørsted and highlights their trust in the exceptional quality and reliability of our products and services.

“This achievement underscores our established market position and highlights our continued growth and expanding presence within the Polish offshore wind sector,” said Iavor Markov, Global Key Account & Segment Manager Offshore Wind at Palfinger Marine.

The Baltica 2 project is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2027 offshore Poland.

With the capacity of up to 1.5 GW, the project will be powering around 2.5 million homes with green energy by generating about 5,000 GWh of electricity annually.