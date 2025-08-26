BP Picks Bilfinger for Inspection Services Across North Sea Assets

Industrial services provider Bilfinger has secured a contract to provide inspection services using Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) across all of BP’s North Sea assets.

This contract follows the recent three-year extension of Bilfinger’s existing insulation, access, and painting (ISP) contract with BP in the U.K., originally awarded in 2019.

Since the inception of the initial contract with BP, Bilfinger has expanded its service provision to include tank entry and specialist cleaning.

A range of advanced technologies, including robotics and artificial intelligence, will be deployed to enhance efficiency, reduce emissions, and support BP’s commitment to sustainable operations. The contract will also introduce a fully integrated, end-to-end digital workflow, raising the bar for NDT through smart digitization and AI-ready integration.

The renewed agreement ensures the continuation of over 250 jobs, with a dedicated team of 14 onshore and 241 offshore personnel, and extends until 2027.

“This contract award is a testament to the success of our collaborative approach with bp and our extensive experience of delivering integrated services that deliver value, without compromise.

“Bilfinger continues to pioneer the development and implementation of new competency standards for NDT, while also evaluating and validating emerging technologies to enhance service delivery and deliver sustainable efficiency improvements,” said David Hall, Vice President Inspection at Bilfinger Engineering & Maintenance UK.