Odfjell Oceanwind Acquires Ørsted’s Share in Scottish Floating Wind Project

(Credit: Odfjell Oceanwind)
Odfjell Oceanwind (OOW) has completed the acquisition of Ørsted`s 80% share in the 100 MW Salamander floating wind farm, located on the east coast of Scotland.

OOW will work together with the remaining shareholders of the Salamander offshore wind farm, consisting of Simply Blue Group and Subsea7, to continue the development of the project into a demonstration project for commercial-scale floating offshore wind.

Salamander is a 100 MW floating offshore wind project in Scotland, located 35 kilometres off Peterhead. The project was awarded an Exclusivity Agreement for a seabed lease by Crown Estate Scotland in the INTOG leasing round and recently received section 36 consent from the Scottish Government.

The project will feature Odfjell Oceanwind’s Deepsea Star semisubmersible steel foundations.

“Innovation projects are essential to de-risk relevant floating offshore wind technologies and the supply chain prior to embarking on larger projects like those in ScotWind and many of the INTOG projects that are planned to be operational in the 2030s.

“OOW has closely monitored the UK market for several years and see the country`s commitment to net zero and well-established framework conditions, including annual CfD rounds, as investor-friendly features,” said Per Lund, CEO of OOW.

“We are delighted to welcome OOW to the Salamander offshore wind farm. This partnership brings new strength and momentum to one of the country’s most significant offshore wind developments and together, we are supporting Scotland’s ambition to become a global leader in offshore wind, delivering long-term benefits for communities, the economy and the environment,” added Hugh Kelly, Simply Blue Group CEO & Co Founder.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind Floating Wind

