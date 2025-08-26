Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

EnQuest Enters Indonesia with Operatorship PSCs for Two Exploration Blocks

(Credit: EnQuest)
(Credit: EnQuest)

EnQuest, together with its joint venture partners and the Government of Indonesia, has signed Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) for the Gaea and Gaea II exploration blocks, located in Papua Barat, Indonesia.

Under the PSC terms, EnQuest has a 40% participating interest in the blocks and is the PSC operator, alongside its partners, the Tangguh Joint Venture (40% participating interest, comprising BP Exploration Indonesia Limited, MI Berau - an INPEX and Mitsubishi joint venture company, CNOOC Southeast Asia, ENEOS Xplora, Indonesia Natural Gas Resources Muturi - an LNG Japan Corporation, and KG Wiriagar Petroleum - a Mitsui & Co firm), and PT Agra Energi Indonesia (20% participating interest), through their respective newly established entities.

The Gaea and Gaea II blocks present a multi-Tscf unrisked resource potential for EnQuest, estimated to be in excess of 100 Tscf by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and are located in proximity to the bp-operated Tangguh LNG facility.

The signing of these PSCs marks EnQuest’s entry into Indonesia. It also aligns EnQuest to work closely with the joint venture partners to realise the potential within the blocks.

“We are very proud to have been selected as the operating partner on the Gaea and Gaea II PSC blocks. This award is a testament to the trust the Indonesian government has placed in EnQuest, and we are committed to working with the Tangguh Joint Venture and PT Agra Energi Indonesia to unlock the full potential of these blocks,” said Amjad Bseisu, EnQuest Chief Executive Officer.

The PSCs’ prospectivity may add significant upside to EnQuest’s established South East Asia portfolio, a region from which the group expects to deliver more than 35,000 Boepd of production by 2030.

Industry News Activity Asia Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Bilfinger)

BP Picks Bilfinger for Inspection Services Across North...
(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices )

ExxonMobil Hires Shearwater for OBN Survey in Angola
Saipem 10,000 Drillship (Credit: Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources)

Work Underway at Three New Wells at Zohr Gas Field off...
SLB OneSubsea’s all-electric tree design that will be installed at the FramSør project (Credit: SLB)

Equinor Picks OneSubsea All-Electric Subsea Production...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OpenTug Drives Barge Transports Digitalization

OpenTug Drives Barge Transport

Current News

Saipem Completes Conversion of Scarabeo 5 From Drilling Unit to Floating Production Facility

Saipem Completes Conversion of

DFT Freight Predictions Signal End of Oil Era

DFT Freight Predictions Signal

Windcat Takes Delivery of First Elevation Series CSOV

Windcat Takes Delivery of Firs

Straatman Strengthens Maritime Manufacturing Expertise with New Acquisition

Straatman Strengthens Maritime

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine