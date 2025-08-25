Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
DP World Wins Contract to For Floating LNG Facility Off Mexico

Drydocks World, a unit of DP World, a Dubai-owned ports and logistics company, has secured an engineering, procurement, and construction contract for the construction of what it said would be the world's largest floating liquefied natural gas facility off Mexico's west coast, the Dubai Media Office announced on Monday.

Once operational in the second half of 2028, the four-vessel facility commissioned by AMIGO LNG will provide more than 4.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of liquefaction capacity, it said.

