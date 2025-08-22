ACUA Ocean Hydrogen-Powered USV Completes 24-Hour Sea Trial

ACUA Ocean's hydrogen-powered unmanned surface vessel (USV) PIONEER has successfully completed the world's first continuous, remote 24-hour offshore operation on zero emissions, marking a breakthrough in the decarbonization of the global maritime sector.

The sea trials demonstrate the commercial potential of hydrogen power for maritime operations while supporting the UK's ambition to become a world leader in clean maritime innovation.

During the trial, PIONEER sailed to the Eddystone Lighthouse, 12 nautical miles from her home berth at Turnchapel Wharf, Plymouth, and performed continued operations at sea for a full 24 hours under hydrogen-electric power, with Cattewater Harbour's Amy Jane on station as her support vessel.

The vessel's autonomous systems, stability and hydrogen performance were monitored around the clock, generating valuable data now being shared with research partners including the University of Southampton and Machl-UK.

The achievement follows PIONEER's recent certification under the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency's Workboat Code Edition 3 Annex 2, a world-first approval for a remotely operated, hydrogen-powered vessel.

The maritime sector currently accounts for around 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions, with industry drive to find viable zero-emission alternatives. By proving hydrogen's reliability at sea for remote operations, PIONEER sets a new benchmark for how future fleets could dramatically cut carbon, while reducing costs and risks in offshore operations.

PIONEER will be showcased to a global audience at DSEI and London International Shipping Week in September, positioning ACUA Ocean and the UK at the forefront of maritime decarbonization, and autonomy.