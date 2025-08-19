US Unveils Schedule for Over 30 Offshore Lease Auctions

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday unveiled a comprehensive schedule to hold more than 30 offshore oil and gas lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska's Cook Inlet over the next 15 years.

The plan fulfills a directive in Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which passed last month, and is aligned with his administration's energy dominance agenda to boost domestic fossil fuel production.

The schedule marks a significant departure from former President Joe Biden, whose administration had planned for a historically small number of drilling rights auctions as part of its efforts to address climate change.

"The One Big Beautiful Bill Act is a landmark step toward unleashing America’s energy potential," Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said in a statement. "Under President Trump's leadership, we're putting in place a bold, long-term program that strengthens American Energy Dominance, creates good-paying jobs and ensures we continue to responsibly develop our offshore resources."

The schedule includes 30 lease sales through 2040 in the Gulf of Mexico, which Trump has renamed the Gulf of America.

The first Gulf sale is set for Dec. 10 of this year. Starting next year, there will be two sales in the Gulf annually through 2039 and one in 2040.

Six lease sales are planned for Alaska’s Cook Inlet through 2032. The first will be held in March of 2026.

National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) President Erik Milito said: "Today’s announcement restores the stability needed to keep America’s offshore energy future strong. A clear, long-term schedule of lease sales in the Gulf of America and Alaska’s Cook Inlet gives companies the certainty to invest, sustaining jobs and strengthening U.S. energy security.

"This leasing schedule reaches far beyond the Gulf coast. Offshore energy supports workers and supply chains in every state, while revenues fund programs like the Land and Water Conservation Fund delivering resources to every county in every state in America. With this schedule in place, the Gulf of America will continue to anchor our economy, bolster national security, and support communities across all 50 states.”

As part of the One Big Beautiful Bill, the Department of the Interior has also announced the annual revenue-sharing cap for Gulf of America Outer Continental Shelf energy revenues will rise from $500 million to $650 million beginning in fiscal year 2025 and continuing through 2034.

The funds, generated from offshore oil and gas production, support coastal protection, restoration and infrastructure projects in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, as well as the Land and Water Conservation Fund.





(Reuters and staff)

