Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Sierra Leone Awaits Results of Offshore Seismic Survey Ahead of Possible Oil and Gas Auction

© Adobe Stock/Peter Hermes Furian
© Adobe Stock/Peter Hermes Furian

Sierra Leone will wait for the results of a recently-launched offshore 3D seismic survey, its first in over a decade, ahead of potentially opening its next oil and gas licensing round later this year, a senior government official said on Thursday.

In partnership with the government's petroleum directorate, consultancy GeoPartners started the six-week seismic survey last month as part of efforts to de-risk exploration in Sierra Leone's offshore basin.

"The reprocessing of that data is happening now with our multi-client partners, TGS, and we are hoping to get something to push to the market in October," Foday Mansaray, director general at the Sierra Leone Petroleum Directorate said of a potential licensing launch date.

He said the West African country, where the then Anadarko Petroleum and Russia's Lukoil previously discovered oil but not in commercial quantities, could potentially offer up to 60 offshore blocks in its sixth oil and gas auction round. The previous round concluded in 2023.

However, the new blocks are unlikely to include ultra-deep areas that are ordinarily open for direct negotiations, he said.

Sierra Leone has an estimated 30 billion barrels of oil equivalent recoverable offshore, Mansaray said, including the large Vega prospect identified by Anadarko previously, which has some 3 billion barrels of oil recoverable.

Situated along the Atlantic seaboard and between regional oil-producing countries, such as Ivory Coast to the south and Senegal to the north, Sierra Leone is keen to boost its credentials as an emerging exploration frontier.

Over the past 18 months, Shell, Petrobras, Hess and Murphy Oil have purchased some of its licensed data, Mansaray said.

Using Namibia and Guyana as examples of how exploration has boomed in those countries following years of inactivity, he said Sierra Leone could be on the verge of a breakthrough.

"I firmly believe that Sierra Leone is on the cusp of something big and we are going to be one of the next big and successful stories."

(Reuters)

Geoscience Industry News Activity Sierra Leone Seismic Survey Offshore Survey

Related Offshore News

© Néstor MN - stock.adobe.com

Siemens Gamesa Discusses European Production With Chinese...
Illustration (Credit: SeaBird Exploration)

SeaBird Exploration Rebrands to SED Energy Holdings
Map showing location of Phases I, II and III of Viridien’s Laconia 3D OBN survey (Credit: Viridien Earth Data)

Viridien, TGS Kick Off Next Phase of Laconia Sparse OBN...
(Credit; DeepOcean)

DeepOcean Bolsters Subsea Robotics Fleet with Eight New...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

ESAB Fast-Tracks Welding Efficiency, Effectiveness

ESAB Fast-Tracks Welding Effic

Current News

Siemens Gamesa Discusses European Production With Chinese Rare Earth Suppliers

Siemens Gamesa Discusses Europ

Sierra Leone Awaits Results of Offshore Seismic Survey Ahead of Possible Oil and Gas Auction

Sierra Leone Awaits Results of

Bernhard Schulte Offshore Delivers New Commissioning Service Operation Vessel

Bernhard Schulte Offshore Deli

OSC, Ashtead Technology Bolster Joint Environmental Services Offer

OSC, Ashtead Technology Bolste

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine