Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

EEW SPC Delivers Last Three Monopiles for Sofia Offshore Wind Farm

(Credit: EEW SPC)
(Credit: EEW SPC)

EEW Special Pipe Constructions (EEW SPC) has loaded out the last three monopiles for RWE’s 1.4 GW Sofia offshore wind farm, being built off the U.K.’s North East coast.

The total of 100 monopiles, with weights of 1,143 to 1,521 tons and lengths of up to 91.8 meters, were loaded onto a barge without incident using the RoRo (roll on/roll off) method with EEW's own SPMTs.

In the meantime, 90 foundations have been transported to the installation site in the North Sea and installed by the transport and installation company Van Oord using the ship Aeolus.

The Sofia wind farm will go into operation in 2026 and will then produce green electricity for around 1.2 million British households.

Currently under construction on Dogger Bank, 195 kilometers from the nearest point on the U.K.’s north east coast, it will comprise 100 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW offshore wind turbines.

People Renewable Energy Activity Europe Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: TotalEnergies)

TotalEnergies Secures Offshore Wind Concession in Germany
LDA's SOVs for Vattenfall (Credit: Vattenfall)

SMST Books Equipment Order for LDA’s Newbuild SOVs
Austri Enabler CSOV (Credit: GONDAN Shipbuilders)

Edda Wind Welcomes New CSOV to its Fleet
© Kruwt / Adobe Stock

Scotland Launches Offshore Wind Consultation

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Cold Spray Technology: Parts Production Faster, Cheaper.

Cold Spray Technology: Parts P

Current News

EEW SPC Delivers Last Three Monopiles for Sofia Offshore Wind Farm

EEW SPC Delivers Last Three Mo

Prosafe Confirms $204M Deal with Petrobras for Safe Notos Flotel

Prosafe Confirms $204M Deal wi

Decom Engineering Launches Ultra-Light Chopsaw for Subsea Ops

Decom Engineering Launches Ult

Vår Energi, Kistos Energy Greenlight Balder Phase VI Project in North Sea

Vår Energi, Kistos Energy Gree

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine