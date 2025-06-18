EEW SPC Delivers Last Three Monopiles for Sofia Offshore Wind Farm

EEW Special Pipe Constructions (EEW SPC) has loaded out the last three monopiles for RWE’s 1.4 GW Sofia offshore wind farm, being built off the U.K.’s North East coast.

The total of 100 monopiles, with weights of 1,143 to 1,521 tons and lengths of up to 91.8 meters, were loaded onto a barge without incident using the RoRo (roll on/roll off) method with EEW's own SPMTs.

In the meantime, 90 foundations have been transported to the installation site in the North Sea and installed by the transport and installation company Van Oord using the ship Aeolus.

The Sofia wind farm will go into operation in 2026 and will then produce green electricity for around 1.2 million British households.

Currently under construction on Dogger Bank, 195 kilometers from the nearest point on the U.K.’s north east coast, it will comprise 100 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW offshore wind turbines.