Hai Long Offshore Wind Project in Taiwan Produces First Power

Hai Long offshore wind project in Taiwan, jointly developed by Mitsui & Co, Northland Power, and Gentari, has produced first power, marking successful energization of the project and connection to Taipower’s grid.

The achievement comes ahead of schedule, initially planned for the second half of 2025, underscoring the project's strong construction momentum.

The developers have also commissioned both onshore and offshore substations, further demonstrating the project's progress toward full commercial operations, anticipated in 2027.

Since the start of construction, Hai Long has made substantial progress, including the production of jacket foundations and pin piles, installation of the Hai Long 2 and 3 offshore substations, installation of all 219 pin piles, assembly of Taiwan’s first locally manufactured 14 MW wind turbine nacelle and the installation of 14 out of 73 turbines.

With a planned capacity of 1 GW, Hai Long will play a vital role in supporting Taiwan’s renewable energy target of 15 GW of offshore wind between 2026 and 2035.

Once operational, Hai Long will be among the largest offshore wind farms in the Asia-Pacific region, providing clean electricity to over one million Taiwanese homes.

The project consists of Hai Long 2 and Hai Long 3 wind farms, spanning three sites in the Taiwan Strait 45-70 kilometers off the coast

“Achieving first power is a significant milestone for Northland and reflects the dedication of our team and partners. We extend our deepest appreciation to our joint teams, partners, and contractors for their extraordinary efforts,” said Christine Healy, President and CEO of Northland Power.

“This milestone is a testament to the teamwork, technical excellence, and shared commitment from all involved. First power represents real progress, not just for Hai Long, but for Taiwan’s broader offshore wind ambitions. We’re excited to keep building on this momentum,” added Toby Edmonds, Executive Vice President, Offshore Wind.