North Sea Operator Picks OEG for Offshore Helifuel Services

Energy solutions business OEG has secured a multi-year helifuel services contract with a major U.K. operator.

Under the terms of the agreement, OEG will manage the company’s offshore helifuel systems in the North Sea and provide helifuel tanks on a serviced rental basis.

Additionally, OEG will offer helideck crew refueling training at the company’s new helifuel training academy located at its Portlethen facility in Aberdeenshire.

The facility allows OEG to offer comprehensive, hands-on training that upholds safety and efficiency in helifuel operations.

“The helifuel training component offers thorough and practical training for helideck crews, equipping them with the skills to manage refueling operations safely and efficiently.

“The aim is to enhance offshore helideck safety and provide an effective service by adhering to the highest industry standards in the North Sea and other regions,” said Clive Hoskisson, Managing Director for OEG’s logistics equipment division in the UK.