TotalEnergies Books Noble Viking Drillship for Oceania Job

TotalEnergies has signed a contract with Noble Corporation for its Noble Viking drillship, which will be put to work in Oceania.

TotalEnergies hired Noble Viking drillship for one firm well plus one option well in Papua New Guinea.

The contract is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2025 in direct continuation from a previous contract.

The firm contract will span approximately 47 days with an estimated value of $34.2 million including mobilization, and demobilization fees, and MPD usage, but excluding variable performance bonus.

Built by SHI in Korea in 2013, Noble Viking drillship can operate at water depths of 12,000 ft and is capable of drilling campaigns of up to 40,000.