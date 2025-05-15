Perenco Finds More Gas Offshore Trinidad and Tobago

Perenco Trinidad & Tobago (T&T), as the operator of the Teak, Samaan and Poui (TSP) fields, has found gas as part of a drilling campaign at the Onyx field, offshore Trinidad and Tobago.

The two legs, at the Onyx well and sidetrack in the eastern part of the Onyx field, encountered significant columns of natural gas in two separate geological compartments, according to Perenco.

The Onyx field is an undeveloped gas discovery located within the TSP license, in a water depth of 180 ft, between the Poui and Teak fields, off Trinidad’s south-east coast.

TSP is a joint venture between Perenco T&T, the operator, and local partners Heritage Petroleum Company and The National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago.

The subsurface information is currently under review and development options will be evaluated to move the discovery towards final investment decision (FID), Perenco informed.

“I am very proud of the successful results of the Onyx wells. Our objective was to prove sufficient gas reserves to unlock field development. The wells’ findings are testimony to the hydrocarbon potential which remains in the TSP acreage and highlights Perenco’s commitment to provide future supplies of natural gas to Trinidad and Tobago,” said Gregoire de Courcelles, Perenco T&T’s General Manager.

Perenco has been producing hydrocarbons in Trinidad and Tobago since 2016, when it took over operatorship of the TSP fields, located offshore the south-east coast of Trinidad.

At inception, Perenco launched a complete modernization plan to fully electrify the TSP asset and increase its gas production, shifting towards more efficient and sustainable hydrocarbon production.

In December 2024, Perenco expanded its operations in the country with the acquisition of the Cashima, Amherstia, Flamboyant & Immortelle (CAFI) gas producing assets and recently, on March 28, 2025, the company signed an agreement to acquire the participating interests of Woodside Energy in Blocks 2c and 3a (Greater Angostura), which is progressing towards completion.