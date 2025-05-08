Altrad’s Stork Gets Inspection Contract for Ithaca Energy

Altrad’s recently acquired subsidiary Stork has secured a multi-year contract with Ithaca Energy for inspection services across its oil and gas assets off UK.

The five-year contract, which started on March 1, 2025 will encompass the provision of inspection services for the topside pressure systems, structures, tanks, heat exchangers and marine assets for the majority of Ithaca Energy assets in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS).

The agreement with Ithaca also includes two one-year extension options.

The contract will allow Stork to add approximately 25 new people to its asset integrity team, which serves our oil and gas clients.

“This is a landmark contract win for Stork, positioning us as a full integrity partner in the UKCS. We look forward to working closely with Ithaca Energy to add value to their operations,” said Steve Hunt, Regional Director for Stork said; “

“We are delighted to have been awarded this contract from Ithaca Energy, wherein we will deliver our full range of inspection services, efficiently under one contract,” added Altrad’s CEO for the UK, Ireland, Nordics & Poland – Paudie Somers.

To remind, Altrad completed the acquisition Stork TS Holdings Limited which holds the Stork UK group of companies back in February 2025.