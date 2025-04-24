Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ASRY, AtkinsRéalis Sign MoU on Offshore Wind Energy Projects

ASRY has signed a memorandum of Understanding with AtkinsRéalis. Credit: ASRY
ASRY has signed a memorandum of Understanding with AtkinsRéalis. Credit: ASRY

The Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company (ASRY) has signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AtkinsRéalis, an engineering services company with capabilities in the net zero energy sector. The signing took place earlier this April, attended by senior figures from both companies. Dr Ahmed Al Abri, ASRY’s Chief Executive Officer, signed on the company’s behalf alongside David Haboubi, Head of Middle East Nuclear and Net Zero Energy, AtkinsRéalis.

This partnership is expected to strengthen ASRY’s position in the energy field by drawing it into the renewable power sector, particularly offshore wind. The collaboration will bring together ASRY’s expertise in marine repair and construction with AtkinsRéalis’s engineering strengths and experience in designing and delivering energy projects.

Offshore Energy MOU Wind Energy

Related Offshore News

Shell plans to complete a marine survey at Venezuela's offshore Dragon gas field before a U.S.-set May deadline to wind down all licenses related to energy projects in the country. Credit: Adobe Stock/Taras Vykhopen

Shell to Complete Marine Survey at Venezuela Gas Field...
South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (Credit: Equinor)

New York Governor to Fight US Federal Decision to Halt...
Purus Chinook CSOV (Credit: Screenshot/Video by Purus)

Purus’ CSOV Newbuild Ready for Offshore Wind Ops (Video)
Polarsyssel vessel (Credit: Havila)

Havila Acquires Polarsyssel Offshore Supply Ship

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

D2 Jumps Headlong into Oceanography with its Hybrid CTD

D2 Jumps Headlong into Oceanog

Current News

ScottishPower's Monopile Installation Sets Foundation for Record-Breaking Offshore Windfarm

ScottishPower's Monopile Insta

Van Oord Expands its Trencher Fleet

Van Oord Expands its Trencher

SLB Misses Profit Estimates for First Quarter of 2025

SLB Misses Profit Estimates fo

First Turbine at Germany’s Largest North Sea Offshore Wind Farm Stands Tall

First Turbine at Germany’s Lar

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine