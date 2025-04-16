US Halts Empire Wind Project

U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum ordered a halt to construction on Equinor's Empire Wind project off the coast of New York, saying information suggested the Biden administration approved it without enough environmental analysis.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Burgum said the information would be reviewed further but did not elaborate on the faults identified.

The sudden order marks a major blow to Norway's Equinor and the nascent U.S. offshore wind industry, which enjoyed substantial support as a part of former President Joe Biden's plan to decarbonize the power grid and combat climate change.

An Equinor spokesperson said the company had received the stop work order from the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), the Interior arm that permits offshore energy projects.

"We will engage directly with BOEM and the Department of Interior to understand the questions raised about the permits we have received from authorities," Equinor said. "We will not comment about the potential consequences until we know more."

Burgum said he had consulted with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on the decision. Commerce houses the National Marine Fisheries Service, which is involved in permitting offshore wind facilities.

The Interior department decision stems from a review of offshore wind permitting and leasing that President Donald Trump ordered on his first day back in the Oval Office in January. Interior officials were not immediately available for further comment.

Empire Wind was approved by the Biden administration in November of 2023 and began construction last year.

The lease area, which will house two projects, is located 12 nautical miles south of Long Island, New York. The facilities together are expected to generate enough electricity to power 700,000 homes a year.

The project was expected to start producing power in 2027. It is a key part of New York state's efforts to reduce the use of fossil fuels and combat climate change.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the project was already contributing to the state's economy and creating hundreds of jobs.

"This fully federally permitted project has already put shovels in the ground before the President’s executive orders - it’s exactly the type of bipartisan energy solution we should be working on," Hochul said in a statement.

"As Governor, I will not allow this federal overreach to stand. I will fight this every step of the way to protect union jobs, affordable energy and New York’s economic future."

Burgum's questions about the permitting of Equinor's project come even as the Trump administration has moved to speed up environmental reviews and fast-track approvals for other projects under a declaration of a national energy emergency.

National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) President Erik Milito said: "NOIA fully supports the President and Secretary Burgum’s energy dominance objectives. Our industry is committed to advancing an energy dominant future that strengthens economic growth, environmental stewardship, and national security for the benefit of all Americans. NOIA members along the Gulf Coast and nationwide, many of whom are integral to the offshore wind supply chain, bring extensive expertise in engineering, designing, constructing and operating offshore oil, gas, wind and emerging energy projects. Decades of experience ensures these industries coexist seamlessly with vital marine activities, including fishing, military operations tourism, and maritime commerce.

"We are committed to working closely and expeditiously with federal agencies, stakeholders and the administration to quickly resolve any concerns and deliver energy solutions that align with national priorities."





(Reporting by Reuters and staff)





