Kim Heng’s Rebuilt Geotechnical Survey Vessel Sets Sail

Singapore's offshore services firm Kim Heng has held a christening ceremony for the Bridgewater Discovery, a DP2 geotechnical survey vessel, rebuilt in 2024.

With the Bridgewater Discovery vessel, Kim Heng has marked another milestone in its expansion into the renewable business sector.

The Bridgewater Discovery is a result of the collaboration between Kim Heng and Soiltech Engineering Co Ltd Korea (STE).

Together, the companies aim to provide comprehensive offshore geotechnical investigation services, leveraging STE's 26 years of local experience in soil investigation works.

“With the Bridgewater Discovery now operational, we are poised to undertake various geotechnical survey projects,” Kim Heng said on social media.

Measuring 76 meters in length with a 20-meter beam, Bridgewater Discovery is equipped with a heave-compensated twin tower drilling rig, capable of drilling up to 300 meters below the seabed.

It also features a 60-ton knuckle boom crane with man-riding capability, and is capable of accommodating up to 59 personnel, complete with a 55 m2 soil laboratory.

The vessel includes a PS Logger for measuring in-situ seismic velocities and geotechnical properties, a Vibrocore system for collecting continuous sediment cores up to 6 meters, as well as comprehensive seabed and sub-seabed sampling systems for accurate geotechnical and environmental data collection.

The fully-dedicated geotechnical survey vessel will be Korean-flagged.