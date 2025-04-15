Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Fugro Cuts Jobs and Scales Back US Operations

(Credit: Fugro)
(Credit: Fugro)

Dutch geodata firm Fugro on Tuesday said it started reducing its U.S. workforce and scaling back operations there after warning its sales and earnings would miss earlier forecasts because of volatile markets and lack of new U.S offshore wind projects.

The company, which provides geotechnical, survey, subsea and geosciences services, said it has already divested assets and cut more than 100 jobs in the United States because of deteriorating market environment, group CEO Mark Heine told reporters.

"The shift in the U.S. political landscape has led to a pause in new offshore wind projects. Furthermore, the highly volatile market environment is now impacting Fugro’s business in other regions as well," the company said in a statement.

"We see some scope reductions of projects and award decisions taking longer, exacerbating the typically slow start to the year," it said.


(Reuters - Reporting by Alban Kacher and Anna Peverieri; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

People Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe North America Jobs Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: RWE)

RWE Drops Bubble Curtain to Silence Construction Noise at...
(Credit: Trelleborg)

Trelleborg Launches Advanced Sealing System for Offshore...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal

Current News

Kuwait Launches Merger of State Oil Firms KNPC and KIPIC

Kuwait Launches Merger of Stat

Incat Crowther-Designed CTV Ready to Set Sail for Japanese Operator

Incat Crowther-Designed CTV Re

MHI, SBM to Study Application of CO2 Capture Modules for Petrobras’ FPSOs

MHI, SBM to Study Application

TotalEnergies Inks 15-Year LNG Supply Deal for Dominican Republic

TotalEnergies Inks 15-Year LNG

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine