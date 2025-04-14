CNOOC Puts Into Production New Oil Field in South China Sea

China's state-owned oil and gas firm China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has brought on stream Wenchang 9-7 oil field development in the western Pearl River Mouth Basin in South China Sea.

The main production facility is a new drilling and production platform, which leverages the adjacent existing facilities for development.

According to CNOOC, 25 development wells are planned to be commissioned, including 18 production wells and seven gas injection wells.

The project is expected to achieve a plateau production of approximately 12,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2027. The oil property is light crude.

The project is located, with an average water depth of approximately 120 meters.

Adhering to the concept of efficient utilization of resources and sustainable development, CNOOC has steadily promoted green development of offshore oil and gas resources.

Wenchang 9-7 oil field development project is the first offshore low permeability oilfield that utilizes miscible gas flooding.

The technology is said to solve the problem of low permeability reservoirs development and significantly enhances oil recovery.

Meanwhile, the company pursues efficient recovery and utilization of associated gas and builds a comprehensive gas network in Wenchang oil fields.

The pipelines are interconnected, while flare gas and waste heat is recovered.

Leveraging the gas network, Wenchang 9-7 oil field has realized ‘zero flaring’. In addition, Wenchang 9-7 oil field is equipped with the world's first 5 MW offshore high-temperature flue gas ORC power generation unit, which is expected to generate up to 40 million kilowatt-hours of electricity and thus reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 33,000 tons per year.

CNOOC holds 100% interest of the project, and is the operator.