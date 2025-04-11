Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
SBM Offshore Banks New $1.1B Loan for Floating Production Solutions

Illustration (Credit: SBM Offshore)
Illustration (Credit: SBM Offshore)

Dutch FPSO leasing specialist SBM Offshore has signed a $1.1 billion unsecured Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) with a group of 13 international banks.

The loan will be used to refinance its existing $1.0 billion RCF which was due to expire in February 2026.

The new RCF has a tenor of five years and two one-year extension options as well as an uncommitted option to increase the facility by an additional $500 million.

The RCF is an important pillar of the company’s financing strategy and can be used to finance general corporate purposes and working capital needs during the construction of floating production solutions.

Eligible green projects can be funded under a specific green tranche of $100 million, SBM Offshore noted.

