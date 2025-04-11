Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Petrobras Extends Noble Discoverer’s Stay off Colombia

Noble Discoverer semi-submersible rig (Credit: Noble Corporation)
U.S. offshore drilling contractor Noble Corporation has secured a contract extension with Petrobras for its Noble Discoverer semis-submersible rig offshore Colombia.

Petrobras Colombia has exercised, extending the contract for Noble Discoverer rig for an additional 390 days.

This extends the contract to approximately August 14, 2026.

An unpriced option for an additional extension into the third quarter 2027 remains, Noble Corporation said.

Noble Corporation and Petrobras entered into agreement for rig back in December 2023.

The Noble Discoverer semi-submersible rig was built by KFELS in Singapore in 2009. It can operate at a water depth of 10000 ft (3048 meters) and has a maximum drilling depth rating of 40,000ft (12192 meters).

