Tyra II Starts Operating at Full Technical Capacity

Denmark’s largest offshore gas development, the Tyra hub in the North Sea, has been restarted with full technical capacity achieved on the facilities, following the completion of repairs which impacted the production.

BlueNord, the partner in the Tyra II project along with the operator TotalEnergies and Nordsøfonden, said the continuation of ramp-up of production is currently ongoing.

The development follows the replacement of necessary parts have, and the completion of installation and testing activities.

Since March 4, 2025, the Tyra hub has been restricted to Harald production due to a breaker failure in the electrical high-voltage system, which required replacement equipment.

In February 2025, Tyra II achieved a gas export rate above 200 mmscfpd, marking a commissioning milestone and making a significant step forward in meeting the requirements to start distribution of gas from the project.

At plateau, the Tyra hub will produce 5.7 million cubic meters of gas and 22,000 barrels of condensate per day once fully commissioned and operational.

The gas from the Tyra hub will be delivered to Europe through two export pipelines to Nybro in Denmark and Den Helder in the Netherlands.