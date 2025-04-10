Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Semco Maritime, Navantia Seanergies Join Forces for Offshore Wind

(Credit: Semco Maritime)
(Credit: Semco Maritime)

Navantia Seanergies and Semco Maritime have teamed up to advance the development of offshore substations for offshore wind market.

The partnership brings the capabilities of Europe's largest industrial-scale manufacturer in offshore wind and the expertise of the most accomplished HVAC offshore substation supplier.

The companies will combine their experience and capabilities for building offshore substations and offering life cycle support to further accelerate the development of offshore wind.

“Semco Maritime is a company with which we fully share our strategic vision and purpose. Regarding the promotion of the energy transition, the decarbonization of society, and Europe's energy independence, thanks to this alliance, we will grow together in the offshore wind market, gaining weight in the offshore substation segment, leveraging the synergies that both companies have in this market and the complementarity of our capabilities, knowledge, and corporate cultures,” said Javier Herrador Navantia Seanergies Vice President.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone for Semco Maritime as we continue to expand our footprint in the offshore wind sector. By combining our extensive experience in HVAC offshore substations with Navantia Seanergies' industrial capabilities, we are poised to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions that meet the growing demand for clean energy.

"This new partnership will focus on projects in Europe and North America, complementing our existing collaboration with Vietnam's PTSC M&C, which also includes the APAC market,” added Thomas Thomsen, SVP of Semco Maritime’s Renewables division.

