Gulf Marine Services Lands New Jack-Up Vessel Contract

Gulf Marine Services (GMS), a provider of jack-up support vessels to the offshore energy industry, has secured a contract for one of its large-class vessels in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

The new contract spans a total of 142 days and will see the vessel continue to support critical offshore operations in the region.

The addition of this contract represents the company’s fourth contract win or extension already this year, which reflects the strength of demand in the market for the company’s vessels.

“We are thrilled to secure this contract which once again reflects the confidence our clients place in GMS to deliver reliable solutions for their projects,” said Mansour Al Alami, GMS Executive Chairman.