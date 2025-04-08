Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Gulf Marine Services Lands New Jack-Up Vessel Contract

(Credit: Gulf Marine Services)
(Credit: Gulf Marine Services)

Gulf Marine Services (GMS), a provider of jack-up support vessels to the offshore energy industry, has secured a contract for one of its large-class vessels in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

The new contract spans a total of 142 days and will see the vessel continue to support critical offshore operations in the region.

The addition of this contract represents the company’s fourth contract win or extension already this year, which reflects the strength of demand in the market for the company’s vessels.

“We are thrilled to secure this contract which once again reflects the confidence our clients place in GMS to deliver reliable solutions for their projects,” said Mansour Al Alami, GMS Executive Chairman.

Vessels Middle East Drilling Industry News Activity Jack-ups Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Shelf Drilling)

TotalEnergies Terminates Contract for Shelf Drilling’s...
Illustration © Lukasz Z / Adobe Stock

Valaris Rig Checks In at Jadestone Energy’s Montara Field...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Equinor Brings Norway’s Northernmost Field On Stream (Video)

Equinor Brings Norway’s Northe

Current News

Kraken Robotics Launches SAS Service for Offshore Energy Market

Kraken Robotics Launches SAS S

Gulf Marine Services Lands New Jack-Up Vessel Contract

Gulf Marine Services Lands New

Hanwha Ocean Marks Entry into Deepwater Drilling Market with First Drillship

Hanwha Ocean Marks Entry into

Dutch Firm Designs Blades for TouchWind’s Innovative Floating Wind Turbine

Dutch Firm Designs Blades for

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine