Mitsui’s STATS Lands Malaysian Pipeline Isolation Job

STATS Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui & Co, and EPOMS have secured a three-year pipeline isolation contract with a major Malaysian oil and gas operator, covering onshore and offshore pipelines located in Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak and Sabah.

The contract, whose value was not disclosed, also includes a one year option.

The general scope of work will see STATS provide the operator with its Remote Tecno Plug technology in diameters ranging from 6 to 42-inches and specialist manpower, while EPOMS will supply all pumping, scaffolding, non-destructive testing and other industrial services.

This award follows the signing of a strategic agreement between STATS and EPOMS in May 2023 to collaborate on Malaysian energy projects.

In recognition of its growing market share in Malaysia, STATS has also committed to extending its in-country presence and has secured larger premises in Kuala Lumpur to support its growing energy sector client roster.

In addition, a significant investment is being made in strengthening the company’s portfolio of Remote Tecno plug (STATS’ piggable isolation tools), hot tap (Sure Tap) and line stop (BISEP) tooling which will be based in Malaysia to service local and regional clients.

This aligns with STATS’ regional and global growth strategy of investing in fleet and manufacturing facilities in the Middle East, North America and the UK.

“Malaysia is a strategically important energy hub for STATS and we have built up a strong relationship with this Operator over the years following our first pipeline isolation on their behalf in 2011.

“That relationship has evolved alongside our global track record for offering innovative solutions and market leading technologies and we are delighted to have been appointed to provide pipeline isolation services across all their offshore and onshore assets in Malaysia.

“Working with our highly respected partner EPOMS is proving to be an attractive offering to major oil and gas operators in the region and the benefits of agreeing to collaborate on project tenders is already paying off,” said Gareth Campbell, STATS Group’s Regional Manager Asia Pacific.