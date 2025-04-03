Norway and Spain Form Steel Collaboration for Offshore Wind

Norway’s offshore wind association Norwegian Offshore Wind has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Galician Association of Metal Industries and Related Technologies (ASIME) to explore joint opportunities in offshore wind.

The MoU states that Spain and Norway have distinct but complementary strengths in floating offshore wind, creating opportunities for collaboration.

Their supply chains can work together by combining Spain’s strong industrial manufacturing, steel production, turbine expertise, and logistics infrastructure with Norway’s expertise in offshore engineering, floating structures, marine operations experience, and harsh-environment operations.

The main objectives of the MoU are exploring opportunities for joint projects and networking activities where mutually beneficial and promoting sustainability, cost reduction, and efficiency improvements in offshore wind projects through advanced metal technologies.

“This collaboration will be aimed specifically at the steel industry, which is instrumental both for floating and bottom fixed offshore wind,” says Einar Tollaksvik, leader of the Working Group for Spain in Norwegian Offshore Wind.

“Galicia is one of the best positioned European regions for the implementation and development of the offshore wind industry, because we have the necessary experience throughout the value chain, while we have a unique installed port capacity.

“Our companies are very well positioned internationally; in fact, of the only five floating wind farms implemented in Europe, three have Galician components and technology. This agreement is one more step to continue positioning our region as an international offshore wind hub.

“The synergies that we will be able to develop with our Norwegian partners will be of great interest for both parties to deepen the development of projects and new business opportunities in both territories,” added Enrique Mallón, Secretary General of ASIME.