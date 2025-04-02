Louis Dreyfus, MaDfly Launch ROV in Open Sea Operations

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA) and MaDfly have deployed a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) in open sea conditions, marking a breakthrough in offshore in-water surveys.

The operation was conducted on the service operation vessel (SOV) Wind of Hope next to the Hornsea 2 wind farm in England, marking a significant advancement in offshore inspection technologies.

The innovative in-water survey was performed by MaDfly’s expert team under the supervision of the classification society Bureau Veritas.

According to LDA, this operation was unique in that it was conducted entirely at sea, without requiring the vessel to halt its ongoing operations or return to port.

Despite challenging conditions, including swells of up to two meters, MaDfly’s ROV technology enabled the survey to be completed swiftly and efficiently.

The success of this operation is highly significant because it paves the way for simplifying inspection planning and execution.

This is achieved by minimizing the impact of external factors that can cause delays or reduce the quality of standard techniques.

With MaDfly’s advanced ROV technology, the operation was completed quickly and seamlessly, with the added benefit of livestreaming the inspection footage to experts around the world.