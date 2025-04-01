Aker Solutions Gets Onboard Northern Lights CCS Project’s Next Phase

Aker Solutions has been secured a multi-million-dollar contract for the Northern Lights Phase 2 project by Equinor as technical service provider on behalf of the Northern Lights joint venture.

The contract award, valued between $142 million and $237 million, follows Aker Solutions’ delivery of the first phase of this project in 2024.

Northern Lights Phase 1 is part of Norway's Longship project that will establish a full-scale value chain for CO2 capture, transport, and storage services.

The first phase development of Northern Lights is completed and ready to receive CO2 from Norwegian and European industrial emitters.

Phase 2 of Northern Lights will increase the transport and storage capacity from 1.5 million to a minimum of 5 million tonnes of CO2 per year and is enabled by a grant from the Connecting Europe Facility for Energy (CEF Energy) funding scheme.

Equinor, and its joint venture partners Shell and TotalEnergies, recently approved $712 million investment for the second phase of the project.t

Aker Solutions’ scope of work includes the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of the onshore facilities.

“This contract is significant for Aker Solutions and aligns well with our strategy and ability to deliver standardized solutions for projects in the CCUS value chain. This is the fourth project with CO2 storage solutions which we are executing, and this journey has enabled us to continuously reduce costs.

“Northern Lights strengthens Norway's position as a leader in CCS projects globally, and we are proud to be part of this important initiative,” said Henrik Inadomi, Executive Vice President for New Energies at Aker Solutions.

The project will start in the second quarter of 2025 and is expected to be completed in 2028.