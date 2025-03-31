Valaris Wins Drillship Contract in West Africa

Valaris has been awarded a two-year contract offshore West Africa for drillship VALARIS DS-10 that is expected to commence late in the second quarter or in the third quarter 2026.

The total contract value for the firm term is $352 million, excluding the provision of additional services.

The contract includes two unpriced options, each with a duration of one year.

“This contract award is a testament to the safety and operational performance of VALARIS DS-10 and its crews, which have an excellent track record of successfully executing clients’ well programs offshore West Africa.

This contract increases our backlog by approximately $350 million and supports our future earnings and cash flow, and we remain focused on securing additional attractive long-term contracts for our high-specification assets," said Anton Dibowitz, Valaris' President and Chief Executive Officer.