Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vattenfall’s Wind Chief Resigns

Helene Biström (Credit: Vattenfall)
Helene Biström (Credit: Vattenfall)

Helene Biström, Vattenfall’s Head of Business Area Wind, has decided to step down from the position.

Biström will remain in her role to ensure a smooth transition until a successor is appointed.

“I truly love my job, and I continue to feel excited about the journey we are on. However, after 42 years of operational life, I have concluded that it’s time to prioritize other things in life and pass this important task to the next generation of leaders,” said Biström.

With Vattenfall’s recent investment decision on the Nordlicht 1and 2 offshore windfarms in Germany, ambitious growth plans in onshore wind and large-scale solar, and a continued focus on cost efficiency and operational excellence, Vattenfall Business Area Wind is well-positioned for the future.

 As the business continues to advance with its strategy, the search for a new Head of Business Area Wind will begin immediately, initially focusing on internal candidates.

People Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Glamox)

Glamox to Light Denmark’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm
© Matvejs / Adobe Stock

Hellenic Cables, Asso.subsea Get Dunkerque Offshore Wind...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Equinor Brings Norway’s Northernmost Field On Stream (Video)

Equinor Brings Norway’s Northe

Current News

Petrofac Scoops $500M Worth of Contracts So Far in 2025

Petrofac Scoops $500M Worth of

RWE’s London Array Offshore Wind Farm to Power 40O UK Locations

RWE’s London Array Offshore Wi

Aker Solutions Gets Onboard Northern Lights CCS Project’s Next Phase

Aker Solutions Gets Onboard No

Philippine 500MW OW Project Cleared for Pre-Development Activities

Philippine 500MW OW Project Cl

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine