Vattenfall’s Wind Chief Resigns

Helene Biström, Vattenfall’s Head of Business Area Wind, has decided to step down from the position.

Biström will remain in her role to ensure a smooth transition until a successor is appointed.

“I truly love my job, and I continue to feel excited about the journey we are on. However, after 42 years of operational life, I have concluded that it’s time to prioritize other things in life and pass this important task to the next generation of leaders,” said Biström.

With Vattenfall’s recent investment decision on the Nordlicht 1and 2 offshore windfarms in Germany, ambitious growth plans in onshore wind and large-scale solar, and a continued focus on cost efficiency and operational excellence, Vattenfall Business Area Wind is well-positioned for the future.

As the business continues to advance with its strategy, the search for a new Head of Business Area Wind will begin immediately, initially focusing on internal candidates.