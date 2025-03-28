Fugro’s Geophysical Survey Vessel Brought Safely to Port

Dutch geological data specialist Fugro, has reported that its Fugro Mercator vessel, which run aground off Italy, has been safely towed to a shipyard for inspection.

The 42-meter long geophysical survey vessel had run aground on the north coast of Elba on March 22.

With no injuries to people and no harm to the environment, Fugro is thankful that the impact of the incident has remained limited.

The vessel will now be fully inspected at the shipyard. Fugro will also conduct a full review of the event to learn what caused the ship to run aground.

"We are very grateful to the Italian coastguard and our partners for their swift and effective response in evacuating our crew and salvaging the Fugro Mercator.

“The safety of our crew and the protection of the environment are our top priorities, and we are relieved that both were upheld during this challenging event,” said Erik-Jan Bijvank, Group Director Europe & Africa.

The Fugro Mercator was performing survey work for the Italian Institute for Environmental Protection and Research (ISPRA) as part of the Italian government’s Marine Ecosystem Restoration (MER) Project.

Fugro is working with the client to ensure that the work is continued as quickly as possible.

The Fugro Helmert will sail to the Mediterranean shortly to pick up the Mercator's project commitments, minimizing the overall impact of the incident.