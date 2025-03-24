Fugro’s Geophysical Survey Vessel Runs Aground off Italy

Dutch geological data specialist Fugro has informed that its Fugro Mercator vessel had an incident offshore Italy, when it run aground amid deteriorating weather conditions.

On March 22, Fugro received report that the geophysical survey vessel Fugro Mercator had run aground on the north coast of Elba in Italy.

The authorities were immediately notified, and the Italian coastguard arrived on site swiftly to provide support and monitor the situation.

All crew, 11 people in total, were evacuated and taken ashore safely.

A salvage operation is being prepared together with international experts and local officials, Fugro said.

It is not yet clear what led to the Fugro Mercator running aground, the company noted.

The 42-metre research vessel was performing survey work off the coast of Elba, when it went looking for shelter due to deteriorating weather conditions.

In accordance with its standard procedures, Fugro said it will now proceed to perform a full review of the event.