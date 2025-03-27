Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Floatel Victory Flotel to Stay with Equinor Offshore Brazil

Floatel Victory accomodation rig (Credit: Floatel International)
Oslo-listed offshore accommodation rig provider Floatel International has secured a contract extension with Equinor for its Floatel Victory semi-submersible accommodation unit.

Under the contract extension, Floatel Vicotry will continue to provide Maintenance and Safety Unit (MSU) support alongside the Peregrino Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) unit offshore Brazil through the end of 2025.

All remaining options under the contract remain in place, according to Floatel.

“This extension highlights our strong track record of delivering high-quality offshore services at floating production units in demanding environments,” Floatel said.

Built in 2013, the 123 meters long, 79 meters wide, Floatel Victory is a semi-submersible accommodation and construction support vessel which can accommodate 560 people in one and two-bed cabins.

The Floatel Victory features a 38-meter gangway for client personnel to transfer between the floatel and the host installation. The gangway features a telescopic capability of +/- 7.5 m allowing the vessel to remain connected in severe weather.

