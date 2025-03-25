BOS Princess Becomes Geotechnical Drilling Vessel

Seas Geosciences has completed the conversion of the BOS Princess into a multipurpose geotechnical drilling vessel that is now ready to serve the global offshore energy industry.

With its 80-metre length and close to 19-metre beam, the BOS Princess is equipped to support Seas’ geotechnical investigations.

It has been outfitted with custom tools capable of transitioning from water depths of 10 meters to more than 4,000 meters while conducting simultaneous downhole and seabed operations.

Seas Geosciences’ new 350KN seabed cone penetration testing unit and its deepwater drill were designed and built in-house, while the topside rig has been fully customized for safe, efficient and high-quality operations.

The seabed CPT is fully automated for safety and streamlined operations, is fitted with both a fully lubricated coiled and a straight rod and will also be launched via the vessel’s moonpool. It is equipped with cameras and telemetry for precise landing operations, and its telescopic legs make it ideal for sloped and uneven seabeds.

The deepwater drill will be launched from the stern using Geosciences’ launch and recovery system. It can conduct deep-penetration downhole geotechnical boreholes in deep and ultra-deep waters.

The company will deploy the newly converted BOS Princess on a global scale, serving projects from the Mediterranean to the North Sea to the Atlantic and beyond.

“This vessel has been specifically designed to serve the global offshore energy industry and is fitted with our fully automated topside geotechnical rig, Mako40, our innovative 350KN seabed CPT system, our successful deepwater seabed drill, Nautilus1, and an array of geotechnical tools.

“This investment is part of our commitment to scale up our operations while supporting both our community of shareholders and the health of our oceans. We have created an asset that is 100 percent customized for the typical requirements of today’s offshore developments,” said Seas Geosciences President Paolo Casciotti.

To remind, Seas Geoservices and Britoil Offshore Services entered a multi-year agreement for the vessel in summer 2024.