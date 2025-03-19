Subsea7 to Keep Solstad’s Normand Subsea Vessel Busy for Years

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore has secured a contact with Subsea7 for its subsea construction support vessel (CSV) Normand Subsea.

The duration of the contract is two-year firm and three yearly options, with the start on January 1, 2026.

On contract with Sbusea7 since 2009, Normand Subsea is a 113-meter-long vessel, built in 2009, featuring VS 471 design.

The versatile Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) vessel is capable of accommodation 90 people.

In mid-2024, Subsea7 extended the contract for the vessels with Solstad Offshore, exercising the 2025 optional charter, with no further options.

Normand Subsea CSV is owned by Solstad Maritime Holding, in which Solstad Offshore holds 27.3%.