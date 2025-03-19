Portuguese Firm Hooks Work at Baltica 2 Offshore Wind Farm

Portuguese engineering company Etermar Energia has signed a contract Ørsted and PGE to deliver over 100 external platforms for the Baltica 2 offshore wind farm, marking its first major contract in the offshore wind industry.

The contract covers manufacturing and supplying secondary foundation structures for the largest renewable energy project in the Baltic Sea, with a capacity of up to 1.5 GW.

From March onwards, Etermar is manufacturing, storing and loading out over 100 external working platforms of the wind turbine generator (WTG) foundations.

All structures will be delivered with a monopile door, and two will be equipped with radar platforms.

This project will be performed at Etermar's headquarters, taking advantage of the unique conditions of this site, which is home to the country's only privately owned port terminal.

Set inside the Port of Setúbal, this major contract puts the region and the Portuguese port on the map as a major export hub for the Offshore Wind market.

"This contract is a momentous achievement for Etermar, and it fills us with pride. It shows that, after almost three years of rigorous auditing, homologation, and tender processes, we were able to gain the trust of Ørsted, the largest and most experienced offshore wind energy developer in the world,” said Luís Machado, Etermar Energia’s Executive Director.

The Baltica 2 project is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2027 offshore Poland. With its multi-gigawatt capacity, the project will be powering around 2.5 million homes with green energy by generating about 5,000 GWh of electricity annually.