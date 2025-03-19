Axess to Inspect Pipelines for TechnipFMC

Norway-based Axess Group has secured a frame agreement for inspection services with TechnipFMC related to the fabrication of pipelines in Norway.

The scope of work encompasses inspection services related to the fabrication of pipelines at the Orkanger Spoolbase in Norway, including DJ, ML, OTI, WPQ, MTI, TTI, PIP pushing and pipelay.

These inspections are said to be vital to ensuring that the pipes are structurally sound, perform reliably under harsh operating conditions throughout their expected lifespan, and comply with regulatory standards before installation.

The work is managed and executed by the Quality Control (QC) department in Axess Group, which has a strong track record in quality assurance, safety and regulatory compliance.

“These pipes are key assets for field developments, and we take pride in contributing to safe and efficient operations in the oil and gas industry.

“We have supported the Orkanger Spoolbase since its inception, leveraging specialised local expertise in fabrication environments to maintain its operational excellence, ensure compliance with global standards, and enhance its competitiveness in the international market,” said Robert Ingdal, Department Director – QC at Axess Group.

In addition to the frame agreement, Axess has also signed a General Terms and Conditions (GTC) with TechnipFMC.

This enables Axess to deliver services across all regions where TechnipFMC operates, fostering a collaborative approach to quality control and inspection services on a global scale.

The agreement strengthens Axess Group’s position as a trusted partner, capable of providing seamless and consistent support wherever TechnipFMC requires expertise.