Jadestone Submits Field Development Plan for Assets Off Vietnam

Illustration (Credit: Jadestone Energy)
Asia-Pacific focused oil and gas company Jadestone Energy has submitted a field development plan (FDP) for the Nam Du/U Minh (NDUM) discoveries offshore southwest Vietnam to Petrovietnam, kick-starting the regulatory approval process.

The FDP sets out a phased development concept for NDUM, which is based on unmanned wellhead platforms at each of the Nam Du and U Minh fields tied back to a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit, with processed gas exported onshore through a 34 km pipeline tied into an existing trunkline to the Ca Mau industrial complex in southwest Vietnam.

The first phase of the FDP envisages the Nam Du field initially being brought onstream, accelerating first gas to Vietnam and revenues to Jadestone to help fund the development of U Minh production in the second phase.

The FDP contemplates drilling two wells from each platform to support a plateau rate of 80MMscf/d.

Following receipt of Petrovietnam’s endorsement, the FDP will be considered for approval by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The next steps in the development process include finalizing the gas sales agreement, which is well advanced with the gas buyer, to formalize the heads of terms agreed in January 2024.

A financing plan, which could involve bringing in development partners, would be progressed in parallel with major contract tenders (including the EPCI contract and FPSO), with both finalized prior to project FID and any significant expenditure.

The Nam Du and U Minh fields are located offshore southwest Vietnam in shallow waters of 50-60 meters.

The fields are located on the Block 46/07 and Block 51 PSCs respectively, which Jadestone operates with 100% working interests.

Nam Du and U Minh have been independently assessed to contain gross aggregate 2C resources of 171.3 Bscf of gas and 1.6 MMbbls of liquids, accordging to Jadestone.

“Our Vietnam gas assets are fundamental to Jadestone’s investment case and are central to our strategic aim of being the leading Asia-Pacific upstream independent.

“Development of the discovered resource base will drive significant organic growth and value creation for our shareholders, with further material upside possible from additional prospects and leads across our license position.

“Submission of an FDP is therefore a major milestone in the commercialization of the Nam Du/U Minh discoveries and demonstrates real momentum in our engagement with the Vietnam government,” said Adel Chaouch, Executive Chairman of Jadestone.

